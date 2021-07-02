Analysts Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report $56.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.94 million to $56.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $224.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $224.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $265.88 million, with estimates ranging from $244.86 million to $286.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $10.38. 1,200,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

