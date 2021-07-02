Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.49 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ARW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.