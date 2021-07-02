Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce sales of $279.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.33 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $302.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 148,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.