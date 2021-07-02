Short Interest in Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Declines By 50.0%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS OLVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 58,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Oliveda International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.