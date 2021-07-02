Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 16,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,302. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

