$973.60 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post $973.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $973.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $974.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $931.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. 396,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.76. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $128.76 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

