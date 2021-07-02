Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce $260.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.30 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $203.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $109.53. 210,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

