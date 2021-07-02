Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nexien BioPharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,387. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. Nexien BioPharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.45.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

