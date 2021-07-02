Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Expands By 62.8%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.8 days.

Home Capital Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMCBF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

