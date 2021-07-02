Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.3 days.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$40.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLUIF. HSBC cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluidra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

