Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBCP. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

BBCP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 76,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $470.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

