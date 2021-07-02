Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce sales of $174.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.70 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $663.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $683.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $685.00 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $726.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,325,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.53. 398,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,901. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

