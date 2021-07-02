CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce $307.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $308.00 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 258,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.48 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

