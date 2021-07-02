Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.24 Million

Brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $258.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $262.08 million. PRA Group posted sales of $271.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 472,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the period.

PRAA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 154,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.