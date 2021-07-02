Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 15,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

