The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) Short Interest Update

The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
The Kushner-Locke stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. The Kushner-Locke has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
The Kushner-Locke Company Profile
