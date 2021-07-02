The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) Short Interest Update

The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

The Kushner-Locke stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. The Kushner-Locke has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

The Kushner-Locke Company Profile

The Kushner-Locke Company develops, produces, finances, and distributes feature films and television programming. Its library includes approximately 250 titles with 1,000 hours of film and television programming. The company distributes its films and television programming in various media worldwide.

