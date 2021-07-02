LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 1,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $60.46.
LIXIL Company Profile
