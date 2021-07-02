LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 1,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $60.46.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.