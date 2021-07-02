Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in June

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS FECCF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on FECCF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

