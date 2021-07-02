Vitae (VITAE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,950.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $25,950.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

