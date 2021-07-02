PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PZC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 10,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.