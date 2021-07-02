PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 269,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

