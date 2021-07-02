Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE EVY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $15.16.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.