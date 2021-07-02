Maecenas Price Up 24.2% This Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $332,842.72 and $199.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00688911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00080608 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

