CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $389,453.02.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 928,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,238. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

