JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,715.20 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $24,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $34,407.25.

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.06.

JMP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 34,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,210. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JMP Group LLC has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. Equities analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

