Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 30,000 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $3,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terry-Ann Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.21. 1,136,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,327. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

