Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Sells $1,165,000.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,608,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hyliion stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 362.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

