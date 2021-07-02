Analysts Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will post sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $21.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion.

NVO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 465,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

