$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce sales of $22.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.17 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $92.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

EAR stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 180,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,025. Eargo has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.81.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,769 shares of company stock worth $43,307,207 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

