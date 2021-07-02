Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001088 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032649 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00242256 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

