Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $550,990.93 and approximately $22,108.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00687961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00080612 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,274 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

