Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Rise has a total market capitalization of $553,162.02 and $138.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 180,652,003 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

