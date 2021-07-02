$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 6,424,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

