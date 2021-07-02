Realogy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,417 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,582% compared to the average daily volume of 202 put options.

Shares of Realogy stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 1,408,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,913. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

