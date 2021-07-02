Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Decreases By 33.8%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE WIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
