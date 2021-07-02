Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Decreases By 33.8%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE WIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 145,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

