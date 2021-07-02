Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRTN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $51.32. 436,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23. Triton International has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.29 million. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

