Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.53 Million

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $130.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.35 million and the lowest is $125.31 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $629.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.86 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $895.53 million, with estimates ranging from $773.84 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. 2,056,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,970. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.