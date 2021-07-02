Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.53 Million

Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $130.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.35 million and the lowest is $125.31 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $629.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.86 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $895.53 million, with estimates ranging from $773.84 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. 2,056,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,970. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.