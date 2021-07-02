Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report $4.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

VYGR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,961. The company has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 389,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

