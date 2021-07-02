GNY Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. GNY has a market capitalization of $78.19 million and approximately $219,673.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GNY has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.66 or 0.00683149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00080547 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

