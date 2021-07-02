Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.87.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Separately, Nomura raised Dai Nippon Printing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

