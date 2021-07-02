Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 78.5% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Shares of ETY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.13. 134,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,818. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

