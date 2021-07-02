Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Rises By 73.7%

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IVH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 46,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,697. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.