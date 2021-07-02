YFIVE FINANCE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $77,969.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $87,388.90 and $77,969.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00011586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00053355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00681731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00080461 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

