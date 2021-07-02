MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:MFM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,821. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

