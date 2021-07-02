$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report sales of $3.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

LUV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. 6,746,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

