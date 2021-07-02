$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post sales of $12.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.43 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genasys by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genasys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 142,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.