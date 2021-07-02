$143.42 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $143.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the lowest is $142.16 million. Banner reported sales of $147.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $559.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,893,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Banner by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. 98,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,224. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

