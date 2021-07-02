Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 831,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after buying an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.