Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 33,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.3545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.