Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of CJREF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CJREF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

